Fabricio Andrade admits all the ‘hype’ has gotten to his head: “I’m just gonna keep working hard”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Fabricio Andrade faces another huge challenge for a chance to become a two-sport world champion.

As the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, the Brazilian has already reached the top of one mountain. But now he’s keen to scale up another, and his appetite is at an all-time high.

Defeating John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 to win the vacant world title, Andrade returned to training almost immediately. On October 6, he returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to face fellow titleholder Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Throughout his run in ONE Championship, Andrade has stayed focused on the task at hand, keeping his head to the ground in search of greatness. After conquering the bantamweight division, it might have been easy for the champion to lose sight of what got him to this position in the first place.

Knowing that he can’t afford to take his eye off the ball against an elite striker like Haggerty, Andrade had some confessions to make during an interview with the South China Morning Post.

Admitting that his own confidence has had an effect on him, Fabricio Andrade revealed that he is trying to combat this by staying on the right path in the gym:

“Yeah, all this hype has like got into my head, you know, but I’m just gonna keep working hard and see how far I can go from here.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.