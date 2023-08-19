Fabricio Andrade always had an ‘interest’ to pursue kickboxing roots under ther ONE banner

Before Fabricio Andrade became a world champion in MMA, the Brazilian striking sensation had initially hoped to continue his kickboxing exploits under the ONE Championship banner.

‘Wonder Boy’ will finally get that opportunity at ONE Fight Night 15 as the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion straps on the 10-ounce gloves for a kickboxing clash with British superstar and fellow ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty. The pair will square off for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing title.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Circle on October 6, Fabricio Andrade revealed that initially, he had signed a kickboxing contract with the promotion, but was already in the process of moving to MMA.

“Before dedicating myself completely to MMA, I had a kickboxing contract,” Andrade said. “I already had this interest. It ended up not happening because I was pursuing my MMA career.”

Andrade’s move to MMA ultimately paid off as ‘Wonder Boy’ captured the bantamweight crown with a brilliant performance against former champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker in February.

Two months after Andrade captured his first ONE world title, Jonathan Haggerty added another championship to his impressive resume, defeating Thai icon Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

With both men already carrying the weight of 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold, Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty will look to etch their names in the history books by becoming a two-sport titleholder. Who comes out on top this fall?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.