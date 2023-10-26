Fabricio Andrade has always wanted to inspire from the start of his journey: “I dreamt of making a difference”

From the moment he began his journey in combat sports, Fabricio Andrade had hopes of building a beautiful life with financial security for himself and his family. Despite that dream, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion stresses that it’s more than just about money in terms of his martial arts career.

Eight months removed from his epic world title victory against John Lineker, Fabricio Andrade will return determined to capitalize on the opportunity to claim a second crown. This time, ‘Wonder Boy’ will compete against fellow ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty with the winner walking away as the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing king.

Looking back at the beginning of his journey in martial arts in a recent interview with FightWave, Andrade stated that he always had dreams of carving out a successful career for himself in fighting:

"Yeah, this has been a dream since I started to train even though I was very young. I dreamt of making a difference you know."

He added:

“First, of course, I was just thinking about a change in my financial side, my family’s financial side so everybody wouldn’t have financial problems, have a good life. But through the way in many years in martial arts, it has taught me many things.”

Check out the interview below:

Since making his promotional debut in 2020, Fabricio Andrade has remained perfect, earning six straight wins, including impressive knockouts against Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and the aforementioned ‘Hands of Stone’.

Can ‘Wonder Boy’ add another big name to his hit list when he steps inside the circle with current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty on Friday, November 3?

There’s only one way to find out.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in US primetime. The card will broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.