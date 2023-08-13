Fabricio Andrade applauds “great war” between high-level strikers Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade was highly entertained by the five-round war between Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13.

Stepping under the main event spotlight seven months removed from his jaw-dropping second-round knockout against Superbon in January, Chingiz Allazov returned to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against one of the most decorated strikers in the history of the sport, Marat Grigorian.

After 15 minutes of intense action, ‘Chinga’ saw his hand raised, adding another big name to his already lengthy hit list. Taking in the action was Fabricio Andrade, who commended both men for putting on an entertaining scrap inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“I think the main event was a great war, you know,” Andrade told ONE Championship. “We all expected it to be a great fight between two high-level fighters.”

As it turns out, Fabricio Andrade is gearing up for his own turn in the world of kickboxing on October 6 when he faces perhaps one of the most dangerous men to come out of the United Kingdom, Jonathan Haggerty. The pair will go toe-to-toe at ONE Fight Night to crown the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

The match will come six months removed from Haggerty’s shocking first-round knockout against Nong-O to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai title. Two months before that, ‘Wonder Boy’ had his own star-making turn inside the circle, dispatching John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker to become the new ONE bantamweight world champion.

Who will leave ONE Fight Night 15 with not one, but two ONE world titles wrapped around their waist? Find out on October 6

Until then, if you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.