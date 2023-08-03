Fabricio Andrade in awe of prime Tawanchai: “He uses everything very well”

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is looking to make a statement on August 4.

Currently riding a four-fight win streak, the 24-year-old has produced an incredible run to become the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 7, he solidified his title reign with a defense of the world championship, stopping Jamal Yusupov in less than a minute. This time around, the champ isn’t focused on defending his title, though. He looks to accomplish another dream of his.

At ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, the Muay Thai titleholder will debut in the most stacked striking division in the world, ONE Championship's featherweight kickboxing division.

Facing Davit Kiria, the Georgian contender has thrown down with some of the best strikers in the division and will now welcome another one of the world’s best.

With the opportunity to make a huge statement, Tawanchai isn’t entering the division just to test himself. Instead, he has plans to become a two-sport world champion under the ONE banner.

In an interview with ONE Championship, fellow elite striker and world champion Fabricio Andrade gave his thoughts on the featherweight Muay Thai world champion and the biggest attributes that he brings to the table:

“He has a good combination of mental, body, and age. He’s still young, and he uses everything very well.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, August 4.