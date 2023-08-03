Fabricio Andrade believes Chingiz Allazov’s range of weapons make him ‘the very best fighter’

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov will look to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship for the very first time.

Making a return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the last time that the champ stepped foot in the venue resulted in the best night of his career to date.

With a flawless performance, the challenger dethroned Superbon Singha Mawynn, knocking him off the top pound-for-pound spot in the process. Since that iconic performance back at ONE Fight Night 6, ‘Chinga’ is looking better than ever.

On August 4, he will try to keep that momentum going against an opponent that has defeated him in the past.

Marat Grigorian beat Allazov 10 years ago. However, this time around, Chingiz Allazov brings a totally different fight.

With the belt now belonging to his former foe, Grigorian faces a tough challenge in trying to take it away from him whilst Allazov looks to secure revenge.

In an interview with ONE Championship, a fellow elite striker and world champion Fabricio Andrade gave his thoughts on the matchup. Pointing out the variety of techniques that Chingiz Allazov can bring to the table, he gave the champion the edge thanks to his potential weapons:

“Allazov’s advantages is that he has many weapons, you know. He has many different weapons, and that is why he’s the very best fighter.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.