Fabricio Andrade believes KO power won’t be affected by bigger kickboxing gloves: “I don’t need to worry about my hands”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade will look to test himself inside the Circle by competing in a striking-only ruleset for the first time on the global stage of ONE.

The Brazilian competitor is no stranger to stepping through the ropes for a kickboxing contest though, having racked up an impressive streak throughout his time in China before his arrival at ONE.

His striking that he used to dominate the bantamweight division on his way to securing the world championship earlier this year is further proof of his repertoire in the stand-up department.

The biggest question in this fight is – how he will fare against one of the best Muay Thai strikers on the roster, two-time ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Both world champions will meet on Friday, November 3, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship hanging in the balance.

In his performances inside the Circle, ‘Wonder Boy’ has demonstrated some of the most accurate and devastating striking of anyone competing under the ONE Championship banner.

In an interview with MMA News, Fabricio Andrade spoke about how he expects to adapt his game to the specifics of competing in kickboxing with the bigger gloves.

While he will make changes to his stance and defense, ‘Wonder Boy’ doesn’t believe that his power will by any less threatening because he doesn’t have to worry about injuring himself in the smaller MMA gloves:

“For this fight as well, we are fighting in like bigger gloves, not the MMA gloves. So I can use more of a boxing guard. You know to block the points or punches and I can throw with more power as well. I don't need to worry about my hands.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.