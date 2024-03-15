Fabricio Andrade believes Reinier de Ridder ‘is in a tough position’ after Anatoly Malykhin swept both his world titles

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade believes former two-division king Reinier de Ridder is currently in a tough position after he lost both of his world titles to Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin in devastating fashion.

'Wonder Boy' said that while 'The Dutch Knight' remains a good fighter, he must take the long trek back of proving himself again in ONE Championship for the world title losses he absorbed at the hands of 'Sladkiy.'

Fabricio Andrade shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, saying:

"I think De Ridder is in a tough position. He was the best in two divisions but he just couldn't beat Anatoly. He still is a very good athlete."

De Ridder first lost to Malykhin in December 2022 in Manila, stopped by way of knockout in the opening round. The defeat saw him lose the ONE light heavyweight MMA world title.

Then early this month at ONE 166 in Qatar, the Dutch fighter was not able to go past three rounds, bowing to the Russian champion by TKO and surrendering the middlweight MMA gold.

The win allowed Malykhin to make history by holding MMA world titles in three divisions (middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight) at the same time.

ONE 166 took place on March 1 and was the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE Championship in Qatar. Its replay is available for free to North Anerican viewers with an active Prime Video subscribers.

Fabricio Andrade rallied behind Anatoly Malykhin in latest victory over Reinier de Ridder

Fabricio Andrade gave his full support to Russian juggernaut and good friend Anatoly Malykhin in his recent conquest of the ONE middleweight MMA world title over former divisional king Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar.

Having seen the dedication of 'Sladkiy' to constantly improve on his game, being co-trainees at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, and how he has remained grounded amid all the success he has achieved in MMA to date, 'Wonder Boy' was moved to express his full support to Malykhin.

Fabricio Andrade took to Instagram and shared a video message on his story, saying:

"Anatoly, I want to wish all the best this weekend. It was a pleasure to be training along with you. You are a symbol of hard work, focus, dedication and big heart. So, I wish you all the best and I know you will do you thing."

Malykhin went on to become a three-divsion MMA world champion by adding the middleweight gold to his world title haul with a third-round TKO of De Ridder at ONE 166.

De Ridder-Malykhin II was the headlining contest at ONE 166: Qatar, which took place at the Lusail Sports Arena.