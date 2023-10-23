Fabricio Andrade believes Superlek looks ‘much sharper’ since transitioning to Muay Thai in ONE Championship

At ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade will look to become a two-sport world champion in the biggest fight of his career.

Having claimed the bantamweight MMA world championship earlier this year, the Brazilian’s next contest will take place for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing title.

With ‘Wonder Boy’ competing in a striking only ruleset for the first time under the promotion when he meets Jonathan Haggerty in the main event on November 3, the fight is sure to deliver an unmissable contest for ONE Championship fans.

In a recent interview, Andrade spoke about the recent performances of one of the best strikers in the world, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

While ‘The Kicking Machine’ may be known as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, the Thai fighter has shown his ability to adapt to different styles in recent times.

In the lead up to his dream fight clash with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 34, the kickboxing champion racked up wins in Muay Thai in order to prepare himself for ‘The Iron Man’.

As Andrade prepares to adapt his striking skills in order to leave the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, he couldn’t help but be impressed by the versatile nature of Superbon and his elite skillset.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Fabricio Andrade went as far as to say that the kickboxing champion may have hit another level upon competing in Muay Thai:

“Superlek in Muay Thai has definitely looked much sharper, you know. [I think] Muay Thai rules suit him better than kickboxing rules. He's shown it in his last few fights since transitioning and he's been very perfect, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

‘Wonder Boy’ will look to join Superbon as a kickboxing titleholder in ONE Championship in just a few weeks' time, when he returns to the legendary venue inside the Thai capital.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.