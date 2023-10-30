Fabricio Andrade believes winning kickboxing gold will give him added responsibility: “I will be busier trying to defend both titles”

Holding two world championships at the same time brings a lot of pressure onto the titleholder’s shoulders. But it’s a responsibility that Fabricio Andrade is ready to take on.

The Brazilian has produced an electric run of performances since signing with ONE Championship and competing in the bantamweight MMA division. At ONE Fight Night 7 in February, ‘Wonder Boy’ finally achieved his crowning moment inside the Circle, beating former kingpin John Lineker to take his place at the top of the division.

Still hungry for more difficult challenges with an even greater reward, Fabricio Andrade’s quest for success hasn’t lost any steam following his title win. If anything, the world champion is now even more motivated to achieve feats that separate him from the rest of the pack and write his name into the history books.

When he returns at ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3, he will look to do just that as he competes for two-sport world champion status under the ONE Championship banner.

Facing off with Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty, the two champs will compete for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship. With both men securing huge victories at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium earlier this year, they both have plans to end 2023 on a high by winning back-to-back world championships.

In an interview with the promotion, Fabricio Andrade spoke about his double champ aspirations and the pressure and expectations that come with such an achievement. With a reputation as one of the most confident athletes, ‘Wonder Boy’ doesn’t want to be a one-and-done kind of world champion. Instead, he is motivated to handle the expectations of reigning and defending in two different divisions:

“Winning this world title will mean a lot to me. But I don’t think it just stops there, you know? I know that I will be busier trying to defend both titles. That is why I took this chance.”

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America this Friday, November 3.