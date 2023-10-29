Fabricio Andrade certain his KO ability will be ‘a big threat’ to Jonathan Haggerty: “I have a lot of power in my blows”

Fabricio Andrade believes his signature power will be his biggest advantage when he steps inside the Circle with fellow ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

On November 3, Andrade, the incumbent ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, will try to add a second championship to his resume when he faces current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty, with the winner crowned the new bantamweight kickboxing king.

Fabricio Andrade believes that his heavy hands will pose the greatest threat to his British opponent, with an astonishing 83% finish rate under the ONE Championship brand.

"I will definitely be a big threat to him,” Andrade told ONE Championship. “As I said, I have a lot of power in my blows and you could see in previous fights that Haggerty doesn't assimilate blows from athletes who have a lot of power very well.”

Fabricio Andrade heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok with an undefeated record in ONE, scoring six straight victories that include knockouts over some serious competition, including Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and former ONE world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

Of course, Jonathan Haggerty is no stranger to taking out some of the biggest names in the art of eight limbs. In April, ‘The General’ scored a vicious first-round knockout of striking icon Nong-O Hama to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai title.

Will Haggerty earn his fifth straight win and claim another ONE world title, or will Fabricio Andrade become the first fighter in ONE history to carry belts in both MMA and kickboxing simultaneously?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.