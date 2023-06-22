Fabricio Andrade chasing perfection: “No limits”

Fabricio Andrade’s journey to the top of the bantamweight charts has been challenging and windy. Despite already accomplishing his dream of MMA glory, the Brazilian remains focused on improving himself both in and out of the Circle.

The 25-year-old striking specialist claimed the ONE bantamweight world title in a rematch against former king John Lineker this past February, giving the hard-hitting fighter a tough time and eventually forcing him to quit at his corner at the end of the fourth round.

In their first match, which got underway at ONE on Prime Video 3, the pair fought to a no-contest after an accidental low blow.

Based on his latest Instagram post, Fabricio Andrade seems to be thankful for the good and the bad that has come his way since stringing together a seven-match unbeaten run on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The HIIT Studio and Marrok Force representative posted:

“Gratitude for all the good and bad moments because everyone has been taught, live in the present and not compare your story to other stories behind the true feeling of accomplishment, seek to be better every day behind a daily goal and motivates you, a motivated person is a happy person and no limits.”

There hasn’t been any confirmation on when Fabricio Andrade will return to the Circle. However, it is likely that the Brazilian could finally get his wish and go toe-to-toe with in-form No.3-ranked contender Stephen Loman.

The Filipino athlete has made his intentions known regarding a possible five-round war against the Brazilian kingpin after amassing a 3-0 promotional run since December 2021.

