Fabricio Andrade commends Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian’s elite footwork

Fabricio Andrade is looking forward to seeing both Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian go toe-to-toe with one another inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night.

Seven months removed from his incredible world title-winning performance against Superbon Singha Mawynn in January, Chingiz Allazov will return to defend the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship. Standing across from him inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will be one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport, not to mention a three-time GLORY Lightweight Kickboxing world champion, Marat Grigorian.

Excited to take in all the action, bantamweight world titleholder Fabricio Andrade shared his appreciation for the elite-level footwork that Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian put on display every time they step into the ring.

“[Allazov’s] footwork, normally you see fighters stay more in front of each other trading with opponents and kicks, but he has very good footwork,” Andrade told ONE Championship. “It’s very uncommon [his footwork], especially among Thai fighters. And even Marat, he has more of a different style. He stays and he tries to hit with strong shots.”

Allazov rides into The Land of Smiles on a four-fight win streak with three of those victories coming by way of knockout while his opponent enters the contest as a winner in three of his last four, including an impressive unanimous decision victory over Tayfun Ozcan in September.

Will ‘Chinga’ make his first ONE world title defense a successful one, or will Marat Grigorian rise to the occasion and score the biggest win of his combat sports career?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.