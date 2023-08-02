Fabricio Andrade confident Chingiz Allazov’s ‘good footwork’ will cut up Marat Grigorian

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov returns to the circle to try and continue his incredible run of form.

After winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, the elite striker secured the biggest win and prize of his career earlier this year.

Facing off with the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound number one at ONE Fight Night 6, ‘Chinga’ dismantled Superbon in two rounds to leave the Thai capital city as the king of the division.

Immediately after the fight, it was clear who his first challenger would be when he returned to the global stage of ONE Championship.

Marat Grigorian has history with the champ, having defeated him back in 2013. The two men were also set to meet in the Grand Prix until Grigorian withdrew due to COVID-19.

As he looks to defend his title for the first time, Allazov will also be on the hunt for some sweet revenge that is long overdue.

This version of the champ is completely different from the one Grigorian faced all those years ago, though. ‘Chinga’ has looked better and better each time under the ONE spotlight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, fellow elite striker and world champion Fabricio Andrade gave Chingiz Allazov the edge in this matchup thanks to his movement:

“Allazov has good footwork. He can come in, hit, and get out, and don’t get hit. So I think this is why he’s different compared to many of the opponent’s he’s faced before and why he’ll be different to Grigorian too.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.