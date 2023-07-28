Fabricio Andrade confident he would rule bantamweight division before even signing with ONE

ONE bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade arrived at the promotion with incredibly high confidence, and so far, he has backed it up inside the circle.

Debuting with the promotion in July 2020, the Brazilian steadily made his way through the top contenders at bantamweight with a run of stellar performances. Winning five straight with only one opponent making it to the scorecards, Andrade earned a shot at then-world champion John Lineker.

Again talking about a big game ahead of his clash with ‘Hands of Stone,’ he once again backed it up with his performance. Though the fight ended in an unfortunate no-contest, Andrade still made a statement. Leaving no doubt in their rematch earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 7, ‘Wonder Boy’ now sits at the top of the division as the ONE bantamweight world champion – just like he said he would.

In an appearance on the Honey Badger Hour Podcast on Spotify, Fabricio Andrade spoke about his confidence and where it comes from. Revealing that he knew he was capable of achieving his dream of being a world champion before he ever stepped inside the circle, the Brazilian said:

“Even before I signed with ONE, I already knew, I looked at those fighters, and I knew I could get the most of these guys, you know.”

Continuing to exceed the expectations of the fans and analysts, Fabricio Andrade has improved upon his last performance each time he competes under the ONE Championship banner.

Even with a better showing from the former champion John Lineker, ‘Wonder Boy’ was able to dominate their rematch for the vacant belt before stopping his opponent late in the fight.