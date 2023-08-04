Fabricio Andrade confident Tawanchai will impress in kickboxing match: “He’s still evolving a lot”

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 13, Fabricio Andrade has high hopes for one fighter that is debuting in a new division.

On August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will kickstart a new journey in ONE Championship.

Having established himself as one of the best strikers in the world by dominating his division as the world champion, the 24-year-old has a new target in his sights.

With dreams of becoming a two-sport world champion, the Muay Thai titleholder has proven that he is willing to take on a challenge by debuting in the featherweight kickboxing division.

In between title defenses, the Thai striker will face Davit Kiria as he looks to announce his arrival in the division.

With the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship on the line in the main event later that night, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star will try to make a statement of intent.

As a big fan of the performances that Tawanchai has delivered under the ONE Championship banner, Fabricio Andrade is expecting another typical display from the young athlete.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Andrade spoke about his expectations for the featherweight kickboxing clash on August 4:

“Tawanchai is having a good moment, he’s coming up from good wins, he’s just been good, he’s still young, and he’s still evolving a lot. So I believe he’s gonna pick a win in this fight.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.