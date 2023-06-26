Fabricio Andrade a cut above the competition: “I’m at a different level”

Fabricio Andrade’s confidence has never been in doubt, and now he has the ONE bantamweight world title to prove it.

At ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year, ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade finally got his hands on the ONE world title by defeating John Lineker in a rematch after their first fight ended in a no contest. Going into his first title fight at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October last year, Andrade knew that he would be too much for Lineker, and he delivered on his words despite landing the unintentional foul that ended the fight.

For their rematch, the Brazilian striker was already calling himself the uncrowned king of the bantamweight division, and once again, he lived up to his own hype with a great performance against the former champion. With six consecutive wins under the ONE Championship banner and the one blemish on his record being the no-contest, Andrade has already produced an incredible run in the promotion.

But, at just 25 years old, he’s only just getting started. Or so he believes.

While in attendance for ONE Friday Fights 22 this past weekend, Fabricio Andrade spoke about his return in an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube.

Supporting his friend and teammate Anatoly Malykhin at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ‘Wonder Boy’ stated that the rest of the bantamweight division is not on the same level as him right now:

“I've been showing that I’m one of the best. I've been like smashing all of those guys, you know, so it, it was a good performance (his win over John Lineker). But I am 100% sure and I believe that I'm at a different level.”

Watch the full interview below:

