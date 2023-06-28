Fabricio Andrade dead serious about taking on Jonathan Haggerty for bantamweight Muay Thai crown

After being crowned the ONE bantamweight world champion earlier this year, Fabricio Andrade is ready to return on the grandest martial arts stage of them all.

Having dispatched many of the top contenders at bantamweight on his way to his two world title fights with John Lineker, the Brazilian is looking around for his next challenge.

Whilst there are a few options for his first title defense, ‘Wonder Boy’ has also got his sights on exploring other options. In particular, the Brazilian is looking to test himself against one of the roster’s elite strikers.

One name that has been brought up in conversation with Andrade in recent months is none other than ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The Brit became a two-time ONE Muay Thai divisional king, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in ONE Championship history, by bringing Nong-O Hama’s incredible run of triumphs to a sudden end at ONE Fight Night 9.

Stopping the dominant champion in the opening round, ‘The General’ is also looking around for his next big challenge. He had also previously mentioned welcoming Andrade to Muay Thai in a champion vs. champion clash.

Whilst in attendance for ONE Friday Fights 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Fabricio Andrade spoke about potentially facing Haggerty in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

He said:

“Yes, for sure, you know [I’d like to face Jonathan Haggerty]. A while ago he did the interview and he was saying that he would be interested in fighting me.”

Watch the full interview below:

