Fabricio Andrade disappointed by John Lineker’s latest performance: “I expect him to be a better fighter”

John Lineker may have scored another highlight-reel-worthy KO at ONE Fight Night 13, but his former foe Fabricio Andrade was left unimpressed by the performance.

Stepping inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ‘Hands of Stone’ had his heavy hands full against No. 2 ranked bantamweight contender Kim Jae Woong. Through three rounds of action, Lineker struggled to get his offense going against the South Korean standout, but with time running out, the Brazilian knockout artist knew he had to pull something out of his bag of tricks.

With only seconds left on the clock, Lineker unleashed a booming left hand that sent Woong crashing to the canvas. Frantically firing ground and pound strikes, the referee had no choice, but to step in and call for the stoppage with only four seconds to go in the third and final round.

It was an incredibly impressive finale for the former bantamweight world champion, but not everyone was impressed by the performance. Speaking with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade admitted to being disappointed with Lineker’s bounce-back showing at ONE Fight Night 13:

“To be honest, I was disappointed with his performance. I expect him to be a better fighter, especially fighting an easier opponent,” Andrade said.

With his win over Woong, John Lineker hopes he has earned the opportunity to challenge Fabricio Andrade for the ONE bantamweight world title and complete their trilogy.

However, first ‘Wonder Boy’ will attempt to become a two-division ONE world champion when he challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.