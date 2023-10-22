Fabricio Andrade dismisses Jonathan Haggerty’s knockout abilities: "He's more like a point fighter"

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade doesn’t believe that Jonathan Haggerty will have the power necessary to knock him out in their highly anticipated clash on November 3.

‘Wonder Boy’ will look to add another world title to his resume when he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a showdown with the promotion’s current bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder, Jonathan Haggerty. The winner will leave the iconic arena as the new king of the bantamweight kickboxing division.

As they march toward an epic champion vs champion matchup in Thailand, Fabricio Andrade shared his honest opinion of Jonathan Haggerty’s knockout power, or lack thereof, during a recent interview with The MMA Superfan.

"Yeah, I don't think, I definitely don't think he has KO power, you know. I don't think he has that knockout power in his game," Andrade said. "He's more like a point fighter when he's fighting Muay Thai."

Over the years, Fabricio Andrade has proven himself to be a bonafide knockout artist, finishing Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker by KO. Through six fights and six wins, ‘Wonder Boy’ has an impressive 83% finish rate.

By comparison, Jonathan Haggerty holds a 17% finish rate under the ONE Championship banner. But don’t be fooled by that number. ‘The General’ has already shown his ability to put men to sleep with his fists.

If you need an example, you only need to look at Haggerty’s last appearance when he scored a shocking first-round knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9.

Can Jonathan Haggerty score a second-straight knockout, or will it be Fabricio Andrade’s night come November 3?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime.