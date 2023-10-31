Fabricio Andrade doubts Jonathan Haggerty’s chin will hold up, says he hits harder than Rodtang -“I have more punching power”

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade continues to dismiss Jonathan Haggerty’s skills ahead of their titanic champion vs. champion showdown on Friday.

A new two-sport world champion will be crowned when ‘Wonder Boy’ and ‘The General’ meet in the middle of the iconic Lumpinee Stadium ring to determine the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Ahead of this high-stakes striking war at ONE Fight Night 16, Andrade expressed his supposed power advantage over Haggerty once again.

The Brit, of course, came from a lighter weight class at flyweight before moving up to 145 pounds and shocked the world when he knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama in less than a round, becoming a two-division ONE world champion.

Then again, it is worth noting that Haggerty lost to ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin Rodtang Jitmuangnon on two separate occasions. ‘The Iron Man’ even finished Haggerty in their second encounter.

As far as Fabricio Andrade is concerned, he hits way harder than the smaller Rodtang. He promised to subject ‘The General’ to a world of hurt once their paths finally collide. The Brazilian said in a ONE Championship interview:

“Even though he was knocked out by Rodtang, that defeat was in a division below. As we are a category above, there will be a big difference in power in the strikes. And I believe that I have much more punching power than the guys in the lower division. So, Haggerty will really feel the power of my punches in this weight division.”

Meanwhile, Haggerty has noticeably been sporting a bigger and more muscular frame since moving to bantamweight. That added bulk translated to more devastating power, which we witnessed when he chopped down Nong-O thrice in one round.

We’ll see whose fight-ending prowess will prevail in just a matter of days.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on November 3, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America