Fabricio Andrade expected great things from Tawanchai in ONE kickboxing debut

ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion Fabricio Andrade was not at all surprised that Muay Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai did well in his kickboxing debut recently.

The 24-year-old Thai sensation competed in his first kickboxing match under ONE Championship last August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok. Tawanchai fashioned out a spectacular third-round technical knockout (broken arm/middle kick) victory over veteran opponent Davit Kiria of Georgia.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade shared his take on the performance of Tawanchai, saying it was everything he expected.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I wouldn't say he surprised me because I expected him to be good.”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai was unrelenting, steadily pummeling his 34-year-old opponent with ferocious kicks throughout their match. Davit Kiria tried his best to defend himself from the onslaught but with little success, with the last one eventually costing him the fight.

Early in the third round, Tawanchai aimed for a body kick but instead caught the forearm of his opponent. The nasty kick instantly broke the arm of Davit Kiria, forcing him to call for a stop to the fight and absorb the TKO defeat.

Watch the recent impressive TKO win of Tawanchai below:

The win earned the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatro Sityodtong.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Andrade is set to vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in October against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.