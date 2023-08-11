Fabricio Andrade focused on achieving greatness: “I never forget”

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade has made it very clear on what he wants to achieve in the promotion.

Highly confident in his own skills, ‘Wonder Boy’ has justified his hype with special performances inside the circle that have helped him become the ONE bantamweight world champion.

Setting his sights on the title from the very start, the Brazilian has been able to use manifestation and his sole focus on this one task to carve a path straight to success.

While fans may have felt like he was talking a big game, there can be no denying anymore that Andrade has accomplished everything that he set out to do.

In a recent appearance on the Honey Badger Hour Podcast on Spotify, the world champion spoke about his mindset and how he keeps himself motivated and focused on the task at hand.

Speaking about the goal to help support his family back in Brazil and give back, Fabricio Andrade gave fans some insight into how he goes about achieving his dreams:

“[These goals,] it stays on my head. Everything I wanna do stays on my head, so I never forget. Everything I do everyday is to achieve these goals, you know.”

On October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15, Andrade will look to continue his incredible run in the promotion by becoming a two-sport world champion.

Facing Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, ‘Wonder Boy’ is fired up to reach a new height in his martial arts journey.

North American viewers with an active subscription can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 15 live and free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.