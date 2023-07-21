Fabricio Andrade on what fuels his unquenchable drive to stay at the top: “It never ends”

Fabricio Andrade shared motivational wisdom on a recent social media post.

Andrade’s rise to the top of the ONE Championship bantamweight MMA division has been nothing short of inspirational. With that said, the 25-year-old doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

‘Wonder Boy’ posted footage on Instagram of himself after a training session and captioned the short video with this quote:

“All goals are temporary and the great feeling of accomplishment is even more temporary but the goal to be better every day regardless of what moment of your life you're living in or what area you need to improve, it never ends and we'll always have room to seek improvement. Always do it for yourself. “

Andrade started his ONE Championship tenure with five consecutive wins, including four inside the distance. In October 2022, Andrade was on track to defeat then-world champion John Lineker before an intentional groin shot led to a no-contest.

On February 24, ‘Wonder Boy’ officially accomplished his goals by defeating Lineker with a fourth-round TKO to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight world title. Andrade’s first world title defense will likely be against Team Lakay’s Stephen Loman, who holds a promotional record of 3-0. With that said, the Brazilian rising superstar could have other plans for his next fight.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and Fabricio Andrade have teased a surprise for his next fight. Andrade could be competing in a kickboxing or Muay Thai bout, but nothing has been confirmed. Regardless of what’s next, it’ll be intriguing to see if the 25-year-old can continue his impressive win streak.