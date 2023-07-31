Fabricio Andrade grateful that he accomplished ‘longtime goal’ of buying his mother a house

Fabricio Andrade endured a rough upbringing in the city he grew up in, but that only served as a motivation for the Brazilian to fend off challenges to be where he is today.

The 25-year-old recently acquired the bantamweight crown with a crushing performance over ex-kingpin John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

After letting the euphoric feeling sink in, 'Wonder Boy' celebrated his world title victory with a huge thank you message to one of his biggest supporters — his mum.

Speaking during a podcast session with Honey Badger Hour, Fabricio Andrade said:

“Yeah, yeah. I still have many goals that I want to do, and this [buying my mum a house] has long been one of my longtime goals. It was after I won my world title. I went back to Brazil and did it.”

Andrade's family played a major role in his decision to pursue martial arts and turn it into his main source of income.

When times got tough, the ONE Championship superstar knew he could count on his backbone of support for guidance, strength, and motivation.

Fabricio Andrade's ruthless display against Lineker earlier this year shows that he can mingle with the best in the business, and part of it boils down to his family's constant support.

When he returns to the global stage next, Andrade should be fighting with a smile on his face knowing his mom will be watching from the comfort of a new home.