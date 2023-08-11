Fabricio Andrade on why John Lineker took forever to KO Kim Jae Woong: “Maybe he was scared to get hit”

Fabricio Andrade may have a clue as to why John Lineker was quite tentative during his matchup against Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13.

The former ONE bantamweight world champion captured a last-second knockout win when he bludgeoned Kim with four seconds left in the match this past week at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Although Lineker has been known for his all-out marauding style, that aggression was sorely lacking in the early parts of the match.

Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion, was quite surprised why his old rival took so long to impose himself against his opponent.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Andrade said Lineker might have been afraid of Kim’s knockout power, which could have been why he was so passive during the first two rounds.

Andrade, who had two world title fights against Lineker, said:

“I think the KO was there for him for the whole fight but he was a bit apprehensive, maybe he was scared to get hit and he waited until the last round to be more aggressive.”

Kim is a ferocious striker with all four of his ONE Championship wins coming by way of knockout.

Standing at 5-foot-8, Kim is five inches taller than Lineker and that height advantage was put to good use when he repeatedly tagged the Brazilian star from distance.

Lineker, though, found his footing and got within range with barely 10 seconds left. Going to his trademark double-hook combination, ‘Hands of Stone’ first rattled Kim’s midsection before knocking the South Korean down with a thunderous left hook.

With Kim on his back, Lineker proceeded to rain down terrifying ground-and-pound for the TKO finish.