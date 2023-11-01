Fabricio Andrade jumps to Reddit for Ask Me Anything sessions with fans before Jonathan Haggerty super fight

Fabricio Andrade is getting ready for a digital meet-up with his fans ahead of his super fight against Jonathan Haggerty.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion will face Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, in the main event of ONE Night 16 on Friday, US primetime.

The two world champions will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Heading into his champion vs. champion tilt, Andrade will first stop by Reddit for an Ask Me Anything session with his fans.

The Reddit AMA will be at the subreddit r/MMA and is scheduled for November 1, 10pm Eastern time.

Andrade announced it on his Instagram account:

“Hey, I’m doing a Reddit AMA on Nov 2nd before my title fight! Join in and ask me anything! #onefightnight16"

Andrade is the latest ONE Championship fighter to have a Reddit AMA with his fans heading into a big fight.

His opponent Haggerty already had his session a week ago.

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson, ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, Sage Northcutt, Angela Lee, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, the Ruotolo Brothers, and many more had their fun on the ultra-popular community website.

While some fighters do engage with their fans on social media, an AMA will give the fans unprecedented access to their favorite athletes and ask them practically anything they can think of.

Andrade’s historic bout against Haggerty, as well as the rest of the ONE Fight Night 16 card, is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.