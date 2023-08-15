Fabricio Andrade on kickboxing world title match against Jonathan Haggerty: “I believe I'm better than him”

ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion Fabricio Andrade is confident that he can hold his own against British striker Jonathan Haggerty in their kickboxing title clash in October.

‘Wonder Boy’ will battle ‘The General', who is the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king, in a champion-versus-champion showdown for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing title on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

While he is competing in the kickboxing lane for the first time under ONE, Fabricio Andrade said he does not expect to have a hard time adjusting his game, having extensive experience competing in the sport before joining the promotion.

The 25-year-old HIIT Studio/Marrok Force standout told ONE Championship in an interview:

“Right now I just have to change the strategy to fight Haggerty but I'm very sure I'll transition very well under the kickboxing rules. But I believe I'm better than him.”

Fabrico Andrade believes now is a good time to revisit kickboxing and make a strong push to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

He is coming off a successful conquest of the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title in his last fight, stopping rival and fellow Brazilian John Lineker by technical knockout (corner stoppage) in the fourth round.

Like Fabricio Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty also has a grand opportunity to join the elite list of two-sport ONE world champions in their scheduled fight.

The tested fighter from the United Kingdom sent a shockwave in the sport of Muay Thai in his last fight, knocking out Thai legend Nong-O Hama in the first round of their title clash back in April to become the new bantamweight Muay Thai king.

Prior to ascending to the bantamweight Muay Thai throne, Jonathan Haggerty also held the ONE flyweight gold in the sport.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.