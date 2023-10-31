Fabricio Andrade lists Bibiano Fernandes and Kwon Won Il as two options for next MMA title defense

At ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade will look to become a two-sport world champion when he returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Facing off with bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty, the two world champions will clash for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

With the Brazilian looking to test himself in a striking only ruleset for the first time under the ONE Championship banner, ‘Wonder Boy’ is extremely confident in his skills.

While he is certainly the competitor with more to prove on fight night, an opportunity like this wouldn’t be possible without the dominant run he has put together in the bantamweight division.

With that in mind, there aren’t many contenders left for him to defend the title against because of his rise to the title that saw him take out most of his bantamweight rivals.

In an interview with FightWave, Fabricio Andrade spoke about his potential challenges for when he returns to his natural division.

Naming the likes of the former dominant champion Bibiano Fernandes and South Korea’s Kwon Won Il, who has rebounded with back-to-back wins since his loss to Andrade, there are still match-ups out there that make sense for him.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“After Haggerty I have to go back to MMA, you know, to defend my title. Right now I’m looking more into the MMA rankings. Like you said, Bibiano had the history, he was like a 10 or 11-time champion. He defended the belt for many years.”

He added:

“I’ve also got Kwon. Kwon just came from a good win as well, he knocked out a good opponent, and he’s also like an option.”

