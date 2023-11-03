Fabricio Andrade looks back at tough start to martial arts journey: “I didn’t know if I would make it”

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade has showcased his drive and determination to reach the pinnacle of martial arts.

With the ambition to become the best in the world, the Brazilian has gone from strength to strength each time he has stepped inside the Circle.

At ONE Fight Night 16, he will have the opportunity to become a two-sport world champion when he faces bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Having already conquered his weight class in MMA, ‘Wonder Boy’ is hungry for more. But there is more to his motivation than the prestigious 26-pound ONE world titles.

In an interview with MMA News ahead of his huge main event clash on November 3, Fabricio Andrade spoke about the things in his life that have made him into the fighter we now see today in ONE Championship.

Reflecting on the times in his life when he didn’t know whether he would be able to successfully turn martial arts into a career so he could support himself and his family, this goal kept him focused on climbing to the top of the mountain:

“Even after I left Brazil as well, that was my dream and I have been going through a lot of like hard times – things were really hard. I didn't know if I would make it, but I think this fight for my family has always motivated me.”

‘Wonder Boy’ continued, stating that the idea of going back home empty-handed wasn’t a possibility that he was willing to consider:

“You know, to think that I'm not doing that only for me, and I'm doing that for my whole family and many times I thought, if I give up, if I go back to Brazil and give up, I won't be able to do anything for them. So that kept me motivated to keep working hard and trying to make it out, to make a career out of fighting, to be able to do what I'm doing.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.