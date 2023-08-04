Fabricio Andrade on what makes ‘smart’ Tawanchai unique: “He knows how to use his weapons”

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade had nothing, but good things to say about fellow ONE world titleholder Tawanchai.

This Friday night, Tawanchai will trade in his four-ounce gloves for a pair of eight-ounce ones as he makes his highly anticipated kickboxing debut under the ONE Championship banner. Tawanchai is set to square off with former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Davit Kiria as part of the promotion’s stacked lineup inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

One man who is an undeniable fan of Tawanchai’s skills and style inside the circle is Fabricio Andrade. Speaking with the promotion ahead of ONE Fight Night 13, ‘Wonder Boy’ shared his thoughts on Tawanchai, saying:

“He’s a very smart fighter. He knows how to use and when to use his weapons. He’s got a lot of weapons as well. And he’s like very powerful too, you know.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| Friday at 8PM ET

Watch live on Prime amazon.com/ofn13

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries Will we see another crazy finish from Tawanchai this Friday in his ONE kickboxing debut against Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 on @PrimeVideo! #ONEFightNight13 | Friday at 8PM ETWatch live on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries pic.twitter.com/fcAST4QnYa

Fans are still waiting for Fabricio Andrades’ return to the circle this year, but fortunately, fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai won’t have to wait long to see Tawanchai back in action after scoring four-straight victories, including knockouts against notables including Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, and Jamal Yusupov.

In September, Tawanchai earned a unanimous decision victory over Petchmorakot Petchyindee to capture the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. Currently, Tawanchai is scheduled to defend that title in a Muay Thai super-fight with Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

But first, Tawanchai will attempt to score his first kickboxing win in ONE against an undeniably formidable foe in Davit Kiria.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.