Fabricio Andrade on opportunity to claim kickboxing gold: “That’s a dream that I was never able to achieve”

Fabricio Andrade knows he can accomplish a longtime goal that he had set for himself years back upon his return in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

Despite building his brand on the biggest stage of martial arts through his exploits in the all-encompassing sport, ‘Wonder Boy’ has long wanted to test himself in a discipline that helped him kickstart his journey in the sport.

Of course, it is no ordinary kickboxing fight for the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion when he returns this week inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fabricio Andrade is set to challenge Jonathan Haggerty, the promotion’s 145-pound Muay Thai divisional king, with the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line. At the same time, both men have an opportunity to join an elite list of athletes who have reigned as a two-sport world champion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, ‘Wonder Boy’ described the enormous opportunity at stake as something he’s always had his heart and mind set on.

On top of that, the 26-year-old striking specialist jokingly conceded that he may have forgotten about that dream due to his focus on MMA gold.

Fabricio Andrade said:

“That’s a dream that I was never able to achieve. I never had the chance to fight for a world title. I forgot about that because I was so focused on my MMA career when I came to ONE that I kind of forgot about kickboxing, you know?”

With two proven stand-up artists colliding for a vacant ONE gold in the headliner of ONE Championship’s 16th Fight Night Card, fans will be in for a treat as soon as this explosive affair gets underway inside the Thai capital city.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 16 bill live and for free this Friday, November 3.