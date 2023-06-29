Fabricio Andrade not opposed to Kwon Won Il rematch: “I like easy money”

Now sitting at the top of the bantamweight division, ONE world champion Fabricio Andrade is happy to call the shots.

The Brazilian produced an incredible run of performances that led him to cement his place as the best fighter in the division and one of the most exciting competitors on the entire roster.

Aside from his no-contest against John Lineker when the pair fought for the first time, ‘Wonder Boy’ has amassed six victories under the ONE banner, with just one opponent taking him to the final bell.

The scariest part for the rest of the bantamweight contenders is that the divisional king is still only 25 and is constantly evolving and improving as a martial artist.

Having won the title earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 7, the kingpin is now looking around at options for his return, where he will defend his belt for the very first time.

Whilst Stephen Loman appears to be the clear contender following his win streak and victory over former champion Bibiano Fernandes, there’s another familiar name that has been dragged into the conversation.

Kwon Won Il met Andrade back in June last year with the Brazilian needing just over a minute to find the finish. Having rebounded with back-to-back finishes of his own, the South Korean contender may have done enough to earn a rematch.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, whilst in attendance for ONE Friday Fights 22, Fabricio Andrade gave his thoughts on the match-up:

“Yeah, 100 percent man [I’d run it back with Kwon Won Il]. I like easy money, you know. After Loman, I’m gonna beat him up too.”

