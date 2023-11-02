Fabricio Andrade predicts how he’ll KO Jonathan Haggerty: “That’s where we saw him have problems with Rodtang”

Hours away from his highly anticipated clash with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, Fabricio Andrade gave his prediction on how things will come to an end when the two world titleholders tussle inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Andrade, the current ONE bantamweight MMA champion, will look to score his second world title when he meets Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown. Coming out on top will be an undeniably tough task as ‘Wonder Boy’ meets one of the most dangerous strikers in combat sports today. That, however, isn’t stopping him from making a bold prediction for the ONE Fight Night 16 headliner.

“Second round. I think maybe a body shot, you know,” Andrade told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview. “That’s where we saw him have problems with Rodtang.”

Fabricio Andrade is certainly no stranger to body-blow KOs, having folded former foe Kwon Won Il like a lawn chair just 62 seconds into their ONE 158 clash with a well-placed kick. That victory earned ‘Wonder Boy’ his first crack at ONE Championship gold.

He cashed in on the opportunity at ONE Fight Night 7 in February, securing a fourth-round TKO against former champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker, boosting his finish rate to an incredible 83% under the ONE Banner.

Standing in his way of two-division glory is Jonathan Haggerty, a ONE Championship mainstay who has scrapped with some of the best in the business, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Nong-O Hama, Joseph Lasiri, and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Who will come out on top when two of the most prolific strikers in combat sports strap on the eight-ounce gloves this Friday night?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.