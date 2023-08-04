Fabricio Andrade “pretty sure” Mikey Musumeci walks away with submission win over Jarred Brooks

ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade has no doubt Mikey Musumeci will find a quick finish over Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13.

The highly anticipated encounter between flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci and MMA star Jarred Brooks have been making some serious headlines ever since news of their matchup was released last month.

Coming from two opposite ends - one from jiu-jitsu and the other from MMA - their ultimate showdown has been weighed in by not only the fans but also their peers.

One of the biggest personalities in combat sports today, Fabricio Andrade for instance, offered his prediction recently with ONE Championship and said:

“I believe Musumeci is going to submit Jarred Brooks, you know. I think it’s very different for MMA fighters to [compete in submission grappling] because they’re focused on training in Muay Thai, boxing, jiu-jitsu, grappling, wrestling. And [to go up] against a guy who’s been training since he was young, training only jiu-jitsu. He’s been doing that everyday in his life. Everyday he’s focused on that. So, you know, I’m pretty sure Musumeci is going to beat Jarred Brooks. And I would say he would submit him.”

If you had to compare physics ahead of the match, you wouldn’t think Mikey Musumeci is strong enough to keep Brooks’ attacks at bay. Fortunately for him, the American world champion relies on his advanced and innovative techniques to get the job done no matter how strong or big his opponent is.

As Andrade previously mentioned, Musumeci has been training jiu-jitsu nearly all his life. He’s got enough professional experience across the board to easily retain his belt against Brooks, just like he has in his last four matches alone.

However, there’s also the possibility of an upset. Jarred Brooks’ wrestling pedigree has helped him become the most dangerous man in the strawweight division. And although many have crossed his name out of this match, he will do everything in his power to get his hand raised at the end of the night.

Watch Musumeci vs. Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live on Friday, August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

The entire card is available to stream live and for free in Canada and the US with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.