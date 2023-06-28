Fabricio Andrade ready to defend bantamweight throne by ‘smashing’ any contender

After proving himself to be the best bantamweight in the division earlier this year, Fabricio Andrade is now ready to defend his throne.

Through his six wins under the ONE Championship banner, the Brazilian has decimated many of the top contenders with his run of stellar performances that saw him become the ONE bantamweight world champion.

With the only setback on his record being the no-contest against John Lineker last year, ‘Wonder Boy’ delivered on all of his promises in the rematch, forcing a between-round stoppage to win the vacant title.

Now, Andrade is looking at making his return to put the final touches in cementing his status as the king of the division by taking out another contender in stylish fashion.

Though the 25-year old may have beaten a fair few of the bantamweight elite already, there are still a few names that he is yet to test himself against.

Unsurprisingly, his sky high confidence hasn’t taken a hit since becoming champion.

Whilst in attendance for ONE Friday Fights 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, where he won the title earlier this year, Fabricio Andrade spoke about his plans for facing the next contenders in the division during an interview with the South China Morning Post.

He said:

“I’m gonna line up all these guys and keep smashing them.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available to watch in its entirety for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

