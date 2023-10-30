Fabricio Andrade relives rough experience growing up: “It was a very traumatic childhood for me”

Fabricio Andrade’s indomitable mindset didn’t come from the gym but from life itself.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, just like any other fighter in the world, possesses a steely mindset that fuels his passionate drive to the top of combat sports.

While some fighters developed theirs during countless hours in the gym, Andrade found his attitude while growing up in abject poverty.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Wonder Boy’ recalled how crime practically ran the streets of Fortaleza, Brazil. This proximity to the world’s dangers at such a young age put a dogged mentality in the young Andrade to one day escape the dire situation he and his family were in.

He said:

“I've had a lot of bad things in my life. I come from a very simple neighborhood on the outskirts. And there are gangs, criminal factions, drug dealers, so I grew up seeing people die in front of me.”

Andrade added:

“I saw friends die, teenagers who were my age at the time hanging themselves and taking their own lives. It was a very traumatic childhood for me. Despite being insane to the world, this was normal for me when I was a child. So, it was a very complicated childhood.”

Turning to martial arts, Andrade slowly carved a kickboxing and Muay Thai career and established an impressive 40-3 record across the two disciplines. Andrade, however, knew that mixed martial arts was going to be his calling and signed with ONE Championship in 2020.

After going a perfect 6-0 in the promotion (one no contest) with five finishes, Andrade captured the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title when he scored a fourth-round technical knockout win against John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7.

Andrade now has a historic chance to become a two-sport world champion when he faces Jonathan Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The champion vs. champion matchup will headline the stacked ONE Fight Night 16 card on November 3 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 16 is ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.