Fabricio Andrade remains a striker at heart even in MMA: “You rarely see me shooting for takedowns”

Though he may currently sit as the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, you’ll rarely see Fabricio Andrade shooting in for a takedown.

‘Wonder Boy’ is a striker at heart. That much has become apparent in his first six outings inside the Circle. Amassing an impressive 83% finish rate, Fabricio Andrade has a resume that includes knockouts over some of the toughest fighters in mixed martial arts, including Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

On November 3, Andrade will look to add another ONE world title to his collection as he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a clash with the current bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty. The winner will leave The Land of Smiles as the newly crowned ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion.

Sharing details about his training camp ahead of the massive champion vs. champion clash, Fabricio Andrade said that he has changed very little in how he is preparing for this fight compared to any other he has competed in.

“For my MMA fights I always like to keep working on my striking and you can tell because you rarely see me shooting for takedowns when I’m fighting MMA,” Andrade told The MMA Superfan. “So, I didn’t have to change much [in preparing for this kickboxing bout].”

It will be Fabricio Andrade’s first appearance inside the Circle since scoring a fourth-round TKO against John Lineker to claim the bantamweight MMA title in February.

As for Jonathan Haggerty, ‘The General’ will return to the iconic venue seven months removed from his stunning first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai title.

Who leaves Bangkok with two ONE world titles wrapped around their waist on November 3?