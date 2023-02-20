Fabricio Andrade responds to John Lineker’s ‘a king without a crown is not a king’ comment

Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker’s rivalry will be temporarily settled when the two Brazilians meet in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video.

In their first meeting at ONE on Prime Video 3, Andrade was on his way to winning the fight and becoming the bantamweight world champion until he landed an unintentional low blow that ended the fight in a no contest.

After Lineker missed weight before the fight and was stripped of his title, the bantamweight world championship has remained vacant up to this point. Due to the impressive nature of his display the first time around, Fabricio Andrade has been declaring himself the uncrowned king of the division.

In a recent interview, former champion John Lineker hit back at Andrade’s claims, saying that he cannot call himself a champion without having the world title wrapped around his waist.

During his pre-event interview ahead of ONE Fight Night 7, ‘Wonder Boy’ responded to Lineker’s claims, saying:

“I don't know what he's trying to say. He lost his belt by himself. He didn't make the weight. He lost the belt and said he would still defend it. After he almost got knocked out and his face was just blown away. I don't understand what he was trying to say when he said that.”

Fabricio Andrade doesn’t mind fighting in a boxing ring as opposed to a cage

Fabricio Andrade remains entirely focused on correcting his mistakes and leaving ONE Fight Night 7 as the bantamweight world champion when he faces John Lineker for the second time.

On February 24, the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will serve as the host for the rematch between Andrade and Lineker, which headlines the night's fight card.

The arena itself is a point of difference compared to their first fight. Not only will Andrade get to compete in his home away from home in Bangkok, Thailand, the fight itself will also take place inside a ring.

Whilst it is a far different visual for fans in attendance or watching live via Prime Video, Fabricio Andrade doesn’t believe the change of environment will affect him in the fight.

During his pre-event interview, ‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“No change at all, my debut was in the ring in 2020. Now I'm fighting like two-three years later in a ring again for the belt. It doesn't change anything. I'm just so happy to be able to be fighting in Thailand. This is my second home. All my friends and supporters are going to be there. So I'm just excited.”

ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video, headlined by Andrade vs Lineker 2 for the vacant bantamweight world championship, goes down live on February 24 and will be free to watch via Prime Video for North American viewers.

