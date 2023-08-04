Fabricio Andrade says Allazov-Grigorian bout the box-office match “that people are hoping to see for a long time”

Fight fans always wish for the absolute best fighters to face each other for coveted world titles, and the match between Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian is one such wish that came to reality.

Allazov will defend the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against his old rival Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The world title clash pits two of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers today, and Fabricio Andrade couldn’t help but be a fan of the impending slugfest.

The reigning ONE bantamweight world champion himself is one of the finest strikers on the planet, and he wants nothing more than to watch two masters of the craft batter each other inside the hallowed Bangkok arena.

Andrade said in an interview with ONE Championship:

“Yes, this is a very good fight. I think many striking fans are looking forward to this fight, you know. Most of the fights that ONE Championship is making are fights that people are hoping to see for a long time. And this is one of those fights.”

Allazov cemented his reputation as the best kickboxer on the planet today when he knocked out Thai megastar Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

Not only did Allazov claim a piece of ONE Championship gold, but he also became the no.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world in Beyond Kickboxing’s rankings.

Grigorian, meanwhile, is in his second try for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship. His first bid ended in disappointment when he fell to Superbon via unanimous decision at ONE X in March 2022.

The Armenian star, however, bounced back with a dominant unanimous decision win over Tayfun Ozcan at ONE on Prime Video 2 just a few months after his loss to Superbon. Grigorian, the no.7 pound-for-pound kickboxer, now has a chance at redemption when he faces his old rival.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.