Fabricio Andrade says Allazov-Grigorian world title clash will be best fight of ONE Fight Night 13

Fabricio Andrade believes Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian will be the Fight of the Night at ONE Fight Night 13.

On August 4, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the 13th event in their Amazon Prime Video partnership. The 10-fight event features bouts in kickboxing (3), MMA (3), Muay Thai (2), and submission grappling (2).

In the main event, Chingiz Allazov will look to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title for the first time since knocking out Superbon Singha Mawynn. ‘Chinga’ must be prepared for war, as Grigorian is a former 3x Glory Kickboxing world champion with a ONE record of 3-1.

During an interview with ONE, Fabricio Andrade, the ONE bantamweight world champion, had this to say when asked about his Fight of the Night prediction for the August 4 event:

“For the fight of the night, I’ll pick the main event. It’s a great fight. It could go either way, of course. It’s a fight between two very good strikers, and we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Chingiz Allazov is riding a massive amount of momentum after winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix and knocking out Superbon. Meanwhile, Marat Grigorian is coming off an impressive performance where he secured a unanimous decision win against Tayfun Ozcan.

Allazov vs. Grigorian is one of two world championship bouts at ONE Fight Night 13. The other is ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musuemci defending his throne against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks, which is scheduled for the co-main event.

ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.