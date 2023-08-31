Fabricio Andrade says Artem Belakh is far from prepared for world title challenge: “He needs to improve”

Fabricio Andrade believes Artem Belakh needs to improve before earning a title shot.

On February 24, Andrade secured a fourth-round TKO against John Lineker to become the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

Since then, ‘Wonder Boy’ has had a massive target on his back as every fighter in the division seeks to dethrone him to become the man to beat in the talent-jammed division.

In recent months, one such contender has emerged – Russian superstar Artem Belakh. The 27-year-old Russian, a 10th Planet Krasnodar and Tiger Muay Thai affiliate, won his first fight under the ONE Championship banner before suffering a second-round knockout loss against Kwon Won Il on June 9.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Fabricio Andrade was asked about Belakh potentially being ready for a title shot. The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA king responded by saying:

“I don't think he's ready. I think we saw in the Kwon fight that he needs to improve to get a title shot.”

Watch the full interview below:

Before defending his world title for the first time, Fabricio Andrade has a massive opportunity to add more gold to his collection.

On October 6, Andrade returns to action in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15.

Surprisingly, ‘Wonder Boy’ will be switching things up as he takes on Jonathan Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The October 6 bill featuring three world title matchups will be available to North American viewers for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.