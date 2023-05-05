Fabricio Andrade says “better athlete” will win Demetrious Johnson vs. Fabricio Andrade trilogy

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade believes the better athlete will win in the trilogy fight between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes happening this week, and he sees ‘Mighty Mouse’ as being it.

American legend Demetrious Johnson will defend the ONE flyweight world title when he faces off for the third time against Brazilian mixed martial arts star and former division king Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on Friday, May 5, in the United States.

The fight is the headlining bout in ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground offering in the US, which will take place at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Asked by the promotion to give his take on Johnson-Moraes III, ‘Wonder Boy’ gave the nod to Demetrious Johnson, who he believes is the better athlete between the two and has more to bring in the marquee fight.

Andrade said:

“It will be a great fight, a fight that will sell a lot. But seeing the last fight, I think Demetrious Johnson proved he’s a better athlete than Adriano Moraes. However, Adriano is a very big guy for the division and he can surprise [Johnson], as he did the first time they faced each other. DJ needs to stay tuned [in], but I believe he will come out the winner in this trilogy.”

Demetrious Johnson seized the ONE flyweight world title from Adriano Moraes in their second encounter last August by way of knockout (flying knee) in the fourth round. The win was also a payback after he himself was KO’d (grounded knee) in the second round by the Brazilian in their first showdown in April 2021.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is seeking to make it back-to-back wins over ‘Mikinho’ and get the upper hand in their head-to-head matchup, which is made more significant as talk is rife that the fight on deck could be the swansong of Johnson’s long and illustrious career.

Poll : 0 votes