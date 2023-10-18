Fabricio Andrade says no better time than now to become two-sport world champion

From the moment he arrived in ONE Championship, it was clear to see that Fabricio Andrade wasn’t here to make up numbers.

Since signing with the promotion, the Brazilian has put together a seven-fight unbeaten streak with the one blemish on his record being a no contest result against John Lineker.

Last time out, ‘Wonder Boy’ corrected the mistakes he made in his first meeting with his fellow Brazilian, stopping Lineker with another dominant performance inside the circle.

Accomplishing his goal of becoming the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion with a vicious highlight reel of finishes to go with it, Andrade has reached the top of the mountain in rapid fashion but he isn’t done there.

Next time out, the devastating finisher will look to put his best attribute to the test when he steps into a striking-only rule set for the first time under the ONE Championship banner.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, he will compete against a fellow titleholder for the chance to become a two-sport world champion.

Both Andrade and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty have got their eyes on the vacant kickboxing belt and while he may be somewhat returning into a discipline he hasn’t competed in for so long, ‘Wonder Boy’ is extremely confident in his skills.

While Haggerty also has the opportunity to secure back-to-back world championships in consecutive fights, Fabricio Andrade could lift the kickboxing belt in his first ever striking-only contest under the ONE banner.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘Wonder Boy’ spoke about the timing of this match-up and how he intends to capitalize on the opportunity put in front of him:

“Yeah for sure [this is a great time for me to become a world champion]. The first time I had the opportunity to become a world champion in MMA, I took it. And now I have that chance in kickboxing, to be a world champion in the biggest kickboxing and Muay Thai promotion.”

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.