Fabricio Andrade says chance to get kickboxing gold more special now: “Doing that while I’m the MMA world champion is even bigger”

Since his arrival in ONE Championship, ambition isn’t one thing that you could say Fabricio Andrade is lacking in. Not only does he love competition and challenging himself, the Brazilian striker is always confident in his ability to rise to the top.

While his rivals may have been out to prove that his mindset was coming from a place of arrogance, there could be no arguments to everything he said following his run in the bantamweight MMA division.

After securing the world championship earlier this year in his rematch with former divisional king John Lineker, ‘Wonder Boy’ has already moved on to the next step of his career.

At ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3, the Brazilian world champion will compete in the main event against a fellow titleholder with a vacant world championship on the line.

Muay Thai champ Jonathan Haggerty and Andrade are set to put on a show for the fans at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship on offer.

With two-sport world champion status on the line for both men, this main event has history at stake. Of course, that excites Fabricio Andrade.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Wonder Boy’ spoke about this opportunity and how he is grateful to have the opportunity to define his legacy in just a few days' time.

He said:

“And when I first heard the opportunity to do that now, it woke my mind. And now I got the chance to do that, and doing that while I'm the MMA world champion is even bigger.

“I don’t think any athlete has been able to hold the MMA and kickboxing title together, and I’m gonna do something no other older athletes have been able to do.”

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.