Fabricio Andrade says he ‘evolved’ as a striker after focusing solely on kickboxing for Jonathan Haggerty

Fabricio Andrade claimed his striking skills have evolved since preparing for his upcoming kickboxing fight against Jonathan Haggerty.

On Friday, November 3, Andrade and Haggerty will square off in the ONE Fight Night 16 main event with the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line.

Both fighters have an opportunity to become a two-sport world champion, as ‘Wonder Boy’ is the bantamweight MMA king, while ‘The General’ holds the bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

Fabricio Andrade usually has to work on various martial arts to prepare for his MMA fights. Luckily for him, the last few months have been focused on kickboxing. According to ‘Wonder Boy’ his kickboxing preparations have led to his overall striking skills improving.

Andrade had this to say during an interview with MMA News:

“Even for my MMA fights I try to focus a lot on striking because that's my strong part, so I always keep trying to evolve my boxing. I always try to keep evolving in those areas, but, as you say for this fight, mostly I have when I fight MMA. I have to worry about takedowns through training wrestling and jiu-jitsu, but for this fight, I didn't have to worry too much about that. I could focus only on striking.”

Watch the interview right here:

In February of this year, Fabricio Andrade fought John Lineker in an immediate rematch for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title. Andrade bounced back from his self-inflicted no-contest four months prior against Lineker by securing a fourth-round TKO.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty also showcased a legacy-defining performance earlier this year. On April 21, Haggerty dethroned then-world champion Nong-O with a first-round knockout to end the latter’s 10-0 run in the promotion.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade will determine which world-class striker can further their legacy with another world title under the ONE banner.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.