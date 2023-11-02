Fabricio Andrade says he’s a ‘totally different fighter’ now than when he was a pure kickboxer: “I’m way better”

Fabricio Andrade is ready to prove he’s destined for two-sport supremacy when he takes on Jonathan Haggerty this Friday.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion will face Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The two world champions will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at the hallowed Bangkok arena.

While many observers have written off Andrade in a purely striking match, the Brazilian star wants to silence his doubters and show the world that he’s still a devastating kickboxer.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Andrade said he’s a far better striker now than when he was starting his professional career.

Andrade is now a full-time mixed martial artist, but he started his professional career in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

He said:

“Yes, man, I feel great. I had a long time to adapt to the kickboxing rules, and I could just focus on it alone, and it has improved my striking. There have been a lot of improvements, and I feel like I'm a totally different fighter than I used to be when I used to fight kickboxing. I'm way better now, and I can't wait to be able to show it this Saturday [Bangkok time]."

Andrade set up camp in his home gym of Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket and honed his tools under the tutelage of famed coach John Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, a former professional boxer, is one of Tiger Muay Thai’s striking coaches, and he’s helped ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin as well as WBO light middleweight world champion Tim Tszyu.

A natural striker, Andrade is a perfect 6-0 (1 no-contest) in ONE Championship, with four wins coming by knockout and TKO.

Andrade’s last win was a fourth-round referee stoppage of John Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 7. He now has a chance to become a two-sport world champion if he gets past Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16’s headlining bout.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below: