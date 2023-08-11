Fabricio Andrade says John Lineker was losing to Kim Jae Woong before last-minute KO

At ONE Fight Night 13, ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade had his eye on one particular matchup.

On August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, his former foe John Lineker returned to action after their back-to-back contests.

Having defeated Lineker earlier this year to win the vacant title, Andrade was interested to see whether ‘Hands of Stone’ would bounce back with a potential trilogy fight between the two Brazilians in the future.

Facing off against Kim Jae Woong, fans expected to see the two men stand in the middle of the ring and go to war. But the South Korean competitor fought a smart fight.

Utilizing his jab and takedowns, Kim put out a great performance against Lineker until the former bantamweight champion slowly found his way back into the fight.

With his relentless pressure and power, Lineker poured the pace on in the final round to try and sway the momentum, eventually finding the huge combination that he was looking for.

Dropping his opponent and finishing the fight in the last few seconds, the knockout artist proved that you still can’t count him out at this point in his career.

After the fight, Fabricio Andrade gave his thoughts on the contest, stating that Lineker was likely a few seconds away from losing the fight if he hadn’t found the one-punch knockout that ended the fight:

“I'm not sure if he hadn't gotten the knockout late in the round if he would leave as a winner of the fight cause it was a very close fight.”

For the time being, Andrade will turn his attention to the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship when he meets Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15.

North American viewers with an active subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 and catch ONE Fight Night 15 live via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.