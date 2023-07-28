Fabricio Andrade says John Lineker was in ‘the best form’ of his career during rematch

Fabricio Andrade had to extensively study John Lineker’s fight footage and his style in the lead-up to their two-match feud thus far, and the 25-year-old feels his rematch against the knockout specialist earlier this year was the best shape he’s seen the former kingpin in.

‘Wonder Boy’ went toe-to-toe with ‘Hands of Stone’ at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October last year. That contest, however, hit a bummer as an accidental low blow resulted in a no contest.

Four months later, at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February, the HIIT Studio and Marrok Force representative silenced the critics and went on to put up one of his best career performances inside the ring, forcing his Brazilian counterpart to quit on the stools at the end of the fourth stanza.

Reflecting on the rematch, Fabricio Andrade feels that he wasn’t the only athlete who was in the form of his life. In his opinion, the 33-year-old fighter was in peak condition as well.

He told on the Honey Badger Hour podcast:

“The first time, I don’t know what happened, but he wasn’t at his best. But on the second time, he was on his best.”

The ONE Championship athlete added:

“I don’t think it was just him being the best, but I think it was him being at the best form in his career. Because he was like shooting for takedowns, he was exchanging standups, he was shooting again, he was doing things he never did before.”

Despite Lineker’s best offensive strategy, it was still never enough to leave a dent in Fabricio Andrade’s chin or confidence, as the latter dominated large portions of the duel until the eventual TKO win at the end of the fourth round.