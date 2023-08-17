Fabricio Andrade says he and Jonathan Haggerty will put on an absolute banger: “I’m sure it will be a great fight”

Fabricio Andrade expects no less than a barnburner in his champion vs. champion matchup against Jonathan Haggerty.

The two world titleholders will square off for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, US primetime.

Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion, said Haggerty has the championship experience to turn any match into an absolute spectacle.

Haggerty is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and is the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, and the British star often fights with utmost intensity during his matches.

Andrade, who’s as excited as ever for this collision, said in an interview with ONE Championship:

“Haggerty is a great opponent. He’s fought against some of the biggest names in Muay Thai. He was once champion of the flyweight division and now he is the ONE’s bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, so I’m sure it will be a great fight.”

Andrade and Haggerty are two of the best strikers regardless of discipline in ONE Championship, and can finish a fight with utmost efficiency.

Haggerty is coming off arguably the biggest knockout win in Muay Thai history when he dethroned the legendary Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April.

‘The General’ was considered a massive underdog against Nong-O, but he silenced doubters when he put the Thai icon to sleep in the opening round.

Andrade, meanwhile, is 6-0 (1 no contest) in his ONE Championship career. After settling for a no contest in his first world title match against John Lineker, Andrade corrected his mistakes and claimed a fourth-round TKO for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title at ONE Fight Night 7 in February this year.

The champion vs. champion matchup between Andrade and Haggerty, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 15 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.